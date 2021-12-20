According to reports, the Broncos will make a quarterback change due to Teddy Bridgewater’s injury.

In the aftermath of Teddy Bridgewater’s injury, the Broncos are expected to make a quarterback change.
According to reports, the Denver Broncos will have a new quarterback for next Sunday’s game.
Denver is expected to start Drew Lock in place of Bridgewater, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.
Bridgewater has been telling teammates that he’s “fine” following Sunday’s scary hit, but he’s still in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Report: Broncos Will Make QB Change Amid Teddy Bridgewater Injury
The Broncos are planning for Drew Locke to start vs Raiders on Sunday, according to sources, with limited wiggle room.
Teddy Bridgewater is telling teammates, coaches and friends he’s “ok” after spending night in hospital with a concussion. He is in protocol, as reported.
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 20, 2021