According to reports, the Buccaneers activated a key player prior to their game against the Saints.

According to reports, the Buccaneers activated a key player before their game against the Saints.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received a significant offensive boost ahead of their postseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard has reportedly been activated from injured reserve.

On Sunday, he’ll be available to play against the Eagles.

All eyes are now on Leonard Fournette now that Bernard has returned to the fold.

His status is still up in the air, but he is expected to play on Sunday.

The Buccaneers’ passing attack relies heavily on Bernard and Fournette.

If the Buccaneers have both, Tom Brady will be difficult to stop.

Buccaneers Reportedly Activate Key Player Before Game vs. Eagles

Buccaneers Reportedly Activate Key Player Before Game vs. Eagles