According to reports, the Buccaneers were dealt a major injury blow by the Eagles.

According to reports, the Buccaneers have suffered a major injury setback against the Eagles.

Tampa Bay has been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, and the Buccaneers just suffered yet another major setback on Sunday afternoon.

On the first drive of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buccaneers lost All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs to an apparent lower-leg injury.

Wirfs, a first-team All-Pro, needed assistance leaving the field.

Tristan Wirfs, the All-Pro right tackle for the Boston Celtics, is currently being helped off the field.

He’s stumbling around and limping gingerly.

“In the face of all of these injuries at the skill positions, the offensive line has been the Bucs’ strength all year, and now this,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine tweeted.