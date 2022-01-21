According to reports, the Buccaneers will be without two key offensive players in their game against the Titans.

Despite suffering significant injuries against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have overcome the most serious ones.

However, there are a few players who may not be able to play this Sunday against the Rams.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told the media on Friday that wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Ronald Jones were the only players who didn’t practice today.

Jones is dealing with an ankle injury, while Perriman is dealing with “a torn muscle in his side.”

Perriman started against the Eagles in their Wild Card matchup after having 11 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown during the regular season.

In the 31-15 victory, he had one five-yard catch.

Jones started the first 16 games for the Buccaneers before suffering an injury in Week 17.

He didn’t play in the Bucs’ season finale or against the Eagles on Sunday.

Buccaneers Will Reportedly Be Without 2 Key Offensive Players vs. Rams

Buccaneers Will Reportedly Be Without 2 Key Offensive Players vs. Rams