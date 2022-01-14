According to reports, the Cardinals have received good news about JJ Watt.

JJ Watt, the defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since sustaining a serious shoulder injury in late October.

With the playoffs just around the corner, his availability for Wild Card Weekend has been a hot topic.

Well, the most recent information on Watt’s condition is very encouraging.

Watt had no issues during Thursday’s practice, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Watt is expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, according to Rapoport.

Watt’s return would be a huge boost for the Cardinals, especially since they’ll need to put pressure on Matthew Stafford to beat the Rams.

Watt had 16 tackles, ten quarterback hits, and a sack in his first season with the Cardinals.

