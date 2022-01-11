According to reports, the Cardinals have received good news about JJ Watt.

JJ Watt, a defensive lineman for the Cardinals, is expected to play in the postseason.

Arizona is “hopeful” that the five-time Pro Bowler will be able to practice this week, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

“The Arizona Cardinals hope to have JJ Watt (shoulder) back in practice on Thursday,” Fowler tweeted.

“Eventual ramp-up before Monday night’s wild-card game,” he said.

