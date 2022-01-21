According to reports, the Carolina Panthers have hired a new offensive coordinator.

New Offensive Coordinator Hired by Carolina Panthers

The search for a new offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers appears to be over.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport just revealed who will be joining Matt Rhule’s coaching staff.

The Panthers are expected to hire former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, according to Rapoport.

The Panthers’ contract with McAdoo is still up in the air, but Rapoport doesn’t expect any issues.

Rapoport tweeted on Friday afternoon, “They need to work out the contract, but there shouldn’t be any issues.”

“McAdoo has returned to his original role as an OC.”

