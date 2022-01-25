According to reports, the Chiefs have received encouraging injury news for Sunday.

According to reports, the Chiefs have received some positive injury news for Sunday’s game.

Tyrann Mathieu, the Bills’ star safety, suffered a concussion during the first drive of Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Chiefs.

He was struck in the head by an unintentional knee.

Mathieu is currently in concussion protocol.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, the latest news on Mathieu appears to be positive.

The Chiefs expect Mathieu to be available for this weekend’s AFC Championship Game, according to 610 Sports Radio’s Bob Fescoe.

Rashad Fenton is expected to return after missing last Sunday’s game due to a back injury.

On Tuesday, Fescoe tweeted, “Per a source, the Chiefs expect Fenton and Mathieu to be able to go on Sunday.”

