According to reports, the Chiefs will be without three assistant coaches today.

Three Assistant Coaches are reportedly out today for the Chiefs.

This week, a wave of COVID-19 infected the Kansas City Chiefs, making them the latest NFL team to be infected.

the Chiefs will be without three coaches for Sunday's game.

“Chiefs announced that QB coach Mike Kafka, RB coach Greg Lewis, and assistant OL coach Corey Matthaei will not coach in today’s game due to covid protocols,” according to the NFL insider.

