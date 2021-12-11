According to reports, the Cowboys are concerned about Saturday’s injury news.

When the Dallas Cowboys face the Washington Football Team on Sunday, one of their best playmakers might not be available.

Since last Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, Tony Pollard has been dealing with a torn plantar fascia.

Pollard said the injury happened on his 58-yard touchdown run to reporters earlier this week.

Pollard told The Dallas Morning News, “I picked my foot up a little higher.”

“I felt a little tear when I put it down and pushed off.”

Pollard has stated that he will be a game-time decision for Week 14, but the most recent update on his status isn’t encouraging.

Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken claims that the team is preparing to be without Pollard on Sunday.

In the event that Pollard is unable to play, the Cowboys have promoted JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad.

