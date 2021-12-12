According to reports, the Cowboys have made a decision on Tony Pollard.

Tony Pollard’s Decision Is Supposedly Made By The Cowboys

When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Football Team today, they will reportedly be missing half of their running back tandem.

With a torn plantar fascia, Tony Pollard missed practice this week and was listed as questionable for the day.

Pollard went through a pregame workout at FedEx Field a few weeks ago, but he didn’t appear to be very active.

Pollard will not play today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

