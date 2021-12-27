According to reports, the Eagles have received unfavorable injury news regarding RB Miles Sanders.

Miles Sanders, the Eagles’ running back, is reportedly injured.

The Philadelphia Eagles could be without their starting running back with only two weeks remaining and a playoff berth on the line.

Miles Sanders broke a bone in his hand, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, and will have an MRI and additional testing this week.

Rapoport tweeted, “Eagles running back Miles Sanders broke a bone in his hand yesterday.”

“Today, he’ll have an MRI and more tests to see if there’s any other damage and whether he can play through it.”

Eagles Reportedly Get Unfortunate Injury News On RB Miles Sanders

Eagles Reportedly Get Unfortunate Injury News On RB Miles Sanders