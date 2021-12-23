The Gator Bowl has reportedly found a replacement for Texas A&M.

According to reports, a replacement has been found for Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl.

Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the program, the 8-4 Texas A&M Aggies were forced to withdraw from this year’s Gator Bowl.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the bowl have a new opponent just a few hours later.

The Scarlet Knights of Rutgers are expected to receive and accept an unexpected Gator Bowl invitation, according to NJcom.

Despite conflicting reports earlier today, Rutgers was said to have declined the invitation.

