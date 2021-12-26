According to reports, the Giants have made a decision on Joe Judge and Daniel Jones for the 2022 season.

Both quarterback Daniel Jones and head coach Joe Judge will be on the field for the New York Giants’ first game of the 2022 season.

Despite yet another losing season, the Giants are expected to keep Judge for a third season.

Both Judge and Jones are expected to return next year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jones’ season has been inconsistent, which is a good way to sum up his time in New York thus far.

He’s been hampered by injuries, making it difficult to determine whether he’ll be the team’s future starting quarterback.

Despite Jones and the team’s lack of progress, owner John Mara isn’t ready to make a move just yet.

Here’s some more information from ESPN:

However, general manager Dave Gettleman is said to be one change the team is willing to make.

According to the ESPN report, “many sources around the league believe the Giants’ big change will involve general manager Dave Gettleman, who could decide to step down after four seasons with the team.”

Fans of the Giants will have to wait and see if this is the best move.

