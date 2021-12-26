According to reports, the Jaguars are set to meet with two coaching candidates next week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided earlier this month that it was time to let go of former head coach Urban Meyer.

The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer for cause after he went 2-11 and was involved in a series of off-field incidents.

With Meyer out of the picture, the team is said to be on the lookout for a new head coach.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Jaguars will interview two former NFL head coaches next week.

The two candidates are former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell.

The Jaguars, according to La Canfora, are looking for someone who can help develop former No. 1 overall pick Jalen Ramsey.

Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall.

CBS Sports has the following:

At the NFL level, Caldwell and Pederson have had success.

Caldwell only had one losing season as head coach of the Lions, a team that has been lost without him.

Pederson’s time with the Eagles included a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Leslie Frazier, the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, is also being investigated by the Jaguars, according to La Canfora.

In previous coaching searches, he was a popular name.

It appears that he will soon be hired as the head coach of another team.

Who will the Jaguars bring on board next?