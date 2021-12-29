According to reports, the Jaguars will interview Super Bowl-winning coach tomorrow.

According to reports, the Jaguars will conduct an interview with the Super Bowl champion coach tomorrow.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the same situation as they were at the start of 2021: they are looking for a new head coach.

However, they’re getting ahead of the game in 2022 by interviewing one of the best head coaches available.

The Jaguars are set to interview former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson for the position, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

He’ll be the Jaguars’ first official interview for the job since Urban Meyer was fired earlier this month.

The Philadelphia Eagles fired Pederson at the end of the 2020 season after a 4-11-1 record.

He spent five years as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, leading them to three playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory in 2017.

Pederson’s success in Philadelphia, however, was insufficient to save his job, as his relationship with the team’s ownership soured during the 2020 season.

With a 42-37-1 overall record, he was fired.