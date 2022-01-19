According to reports, the Kings have made a decision on De’Aaron Fox.

The Kings are said to have made a decision on De’Aaron Fox.

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly decided on star guard De’Aaron Fox’s future with the team, despite trade rumors circulating in the NBA.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Kings will not trade Fox before the deadline.

They intend to build the team around him and Tyrese Haliburton.

According to Charania of The Athletic, “the Kings remain active in trade conversations, informing teams in the marketplace that they want to build around Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton.”

“The Kings have informed Fox and his agent, Family First Sports’ Chris Gaston, that they do not want to trade him and that they want to build the team around him and Haliburton.”

Fox has a contract that runs through the 2025-26 season.

It’s easy to see why the Kings want him to be a part of their future just for that reason.

