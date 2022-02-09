According to reports, the Lakers are under “urgent” pressure to make a trade.

The Lakers are said to be under “urgent” pressure to make a trade.

So far in the 2021-22 NBA season, it’s become clear that the Los Angeles Lakers roster isn’t performing as expected.

The struggling Western Conference team, which was built to compete for a title, is now fighting to get back above.500.

According to reports, the Lakers organization recognizes the need for a change.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Dave McMenamin, the team feels a sense of “urgency” to make a deal before the deadline tomorrow.

“A troubling loss to the defending champion Bucks on Tuesday night led to an uneasy admission within the Lakers’ locker room: the roster isn’t working, and something needs to be done to get the team back on track with the trade deadline looming on Thursday,” he wrote.

The Lakers were defeated 131-116 by the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks in a nationally televised matchup last night.

LeBron James and his team were clearly unable to keep up with the Eastern Conference powerhouse, trailing by as many as 30 points at one point.

LeBron said after the loss, “It tells me we ain’t on their level.”

“I mean, I could have told you before the game,” he says.

If the Lakers want to make a big splash in this year’s market, Russell Westbrook, who has spent the last two games on the bench, is an obvious candidate for trade.

As Thursday’s 3 p.m. trading session approaches, keep an eye out for some possible blockbuster trades.

The deadline for Eastern Standard Time is approaching quickly.

Lakers Reportedly Feel “Urgency” To Make Trade

Lakers Reportedly Feel “Urgency” To Make Trade