According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are considering a major NBA trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be considering a major NBA trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason when they acquired star point guard Russell Westbrook, and they’re considering another big move.

The Lakers are reportedly interested in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner, according to reports.

Indiana is reportedly considering a rebuild, with the majority of its veteran players being traded.

Turner is reportedly being pursued by a number of teams, including the Lakers.

