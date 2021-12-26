According to reports, the NBA is considering making significant changes to the regular season schedule.

In recent years, the NBA has begun to tinker with its schedule in order to make the regular season more entertaining and competitive.

The league is reportedly considering a new idea to spice things up once more.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, momentum is building for the NBA’s 30 teams to hold an in-season tournament.

According to reports, the league and the players’ association have discussed the tournament’s components and believe it will be added to the schedule by the 2022-23 or 2023-24 seasons.

According to Wojnarowski, early discussions have focused on an in-season tournament that would begin with pool play during the regular season.

The top eight teams with the best records would then advance to a single-elimination tournament, which would conclude before Christmas.

The sides have discussed a prize pool of (dollar)1 million per player for the winning team in order to entice the players.

According to Wojnarowski, the league has talked about cutting the regular season from 82 to 78 games.

