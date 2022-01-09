According to reports, the NCAA is altering the definition of “fully vaccinated.”

According to reports, the NCAA is changing the definition of “fully vaccinated.”

The NCAA, like professional sports leagues in the United States, is constantly updating its health and safety protocols to deal with the reality of the COVID-19 virus’s rapid evolution.

The governing body appears to be making significant changes to one aspect of its policy.

The NCAA’s medical advisory group is changing its definition of what it means to be a “fully vaccinated” student-athlete, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Only those who have received a COVID-19 booster shot will be labeled in this category going forward.

Only those who are eligible for a booster shot will be covered by the NCAA’s definition.

Athletes who are not eligible for the booster but have been vaccinated with two Moderna or Pfizer vaccine shots or a single Johnson and Johnson vaccine shot are still considered fully vaccinated.

NCAA Is Reportedly Changing Definition Of ‘Fully Vaccinated’

NCAA Is Reportedly Changing Definition Of ‘Fully Vaccinated’