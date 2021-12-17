According to reports, the NFL has decided on a new kickoff time for the Eagles-WFT game.

The NFL has made a few significant changes to its Week 15 schedule as a result of multiple teams currently dealing with serious COVID-19 outbreaks.

For starters, the NFL has rescheduled the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders from this Saturday to a late Monday afternoon time slot.

In addition, the NFL has rescheduled the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Seattle Seahawks from Sunday to Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team have recently changed their schedules.

This game was scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the NFC East matchup between Philadelphia and Washington will begin at 7 p.m.

Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. ET

In fact, it will be a direct competitor to the Rams-Seahawks matchup.

