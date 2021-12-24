According to reports, the NFL has had “no discussions” about moving any of the Week 16 games.

According to reports, the NFL has had “no discussions” about changing any Week 16 games.

The NFL is dealing with a massive outbreak of positive COVID tests across multiple NFL teams for the second week in a row.

For the second week in a row, the NFL has chosen to remain silent in response.

According to ProFootballTalk, an NFL spokesperson confirmed that “no discussions” about changing any of the Week 16 games have taken place.

Over the next 72 hours, three NFL games will be played, but the teams with the most serious issues will play on Sunday.

The Houston Texans, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and New Orleans Saints all have several players on the reserveCOVID-19 list as of this afternoon.

There are 40 players on the list from the Jets and Texans combined, including Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

The situation for those teams is exactly the same as it was last week for the Browns, Washington Football Team, and Rams.

Despite the fact that things were clearly getting worse, the NFL decided to wait until Friday to make a decision.

