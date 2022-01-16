According to reports, the NFL has made a decision on a contentious referee.

According to reports, the NFL has made a decision on a thorny refereeing situation.

The National Football League is said to have made a decision on the controversial officiating crew from Saturday’s Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints game.



The officiating in the Wild Card playoff game on Saturday sparked debate.

After Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow, Jerome Boger’s team determined that a whistle was blown.

Replays, on the other hand, appeared to contradict this.

A whistle was 100% blown while the pass was in the air. If an official did that, this play is supposed to be ruled dead, per NFL rules. pic.twitter.com/PZNAKsnY81 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2022

The NFL grades officials after each game, and Boger and his crew are not expected to receive high marks for Saturday, when they ruled that a whistle occurred after Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown from Joe Burrow — although replays appeared to show otherwise. The league usually takes officials assigned to the divisional round — not the wild-card round — to work the Super Bowl. But officials that earn high grades this weekend could and would be under consideration for the Super Bowl.