According to reports, the NFL has made significant changes to its testing procedures for unvaccinated players.

According to reports, the NFL has made a significant change to its testing procedures for unvaccinated players.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed to change their health and safety protocols for unvaccinated players as the playoffs get underway.

The daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players was halted on Friday.

This is consistent with the vaccination protocols put in place for players and coaches last month.

“This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing reflects our recent experience with the omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in healthcare,” the NFL memo stated.

According to ESPN, there are about 12 unvaccinated players in the NFL. Those players will not be required to test unless they become ill.

NFL Reportedly Makes Major Change To Testing For Unvaccinated Players

NFL Reportedly Makes Major Change To Testing For Unvaccinated Players