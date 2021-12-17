According to reports, the NFL has set a new date for the Browns-Raiders game.

The NFL has reportedly set a new date for the Browns-Raiders game.

The NFL has officially moved the Browns–Raiders game, a move that should have been made days ago but was instead pushed to just minutes before one team left for the road.

The Browns-Raiders game has been rescheduled for Monday, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Soon after, NFL insider Albert Breer confirmed that the game will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday.

EST (Eastern Standard Time)

COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high on the Browns’ roster.

The virus has ruled out both coaches and players.

The Browns will have a short turnaround next week because they play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

They’ll have to play two crucial games in six days, and they’ll most likely be without some key starters.

Breaking: NFL Reportedly Decides On New Date For Browns-Raiders Game

Breaking: NFL Reportedly Decides On New Date For Browns-Raiders Game

The #Raiders at #Browns game is being postponed to Monday, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 17, 2021