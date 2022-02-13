According to reports, the NFL is considering making changes to the postseason rules.

The National Football League (NFL) is reportedly considering making changes to its postseason rules.

Several times during the postseason in January, the NFL’s overtime rules were called into question.

The league may be considering a change amid a storm of controversy.

The NFL owners are considering changing the overtime rules, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Annual surveys are used by teams to inquire about the current rules and any potential changes.

The debate stems from the thrilling Divisional Round matchup between the Chiefs and the Bills.

It was a thrilling shootout between the two teams, but it came to a close on the first drive of overtime when the Chiefs took the ball, marched down the field, and scored a touchdown.

If the team that starts overtime with the ball scores a touchdown, they win.

This was changed in 2010 after the Saints won the overtime coin toss and scored a field goal to beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.

In overtime, the Vikings had no possession of the ball.

