According to reports, the NFL’s defensive coordinator will be fired.

NFL Defensive Coordinator to be Fired, According to Reports

Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are replacing their coaching staff, which is a necessary change.

Following the team’s 7-10-1 record in the 2021 season, Seattle was expected to make changes to its coaching staff.

According to reports, the first domino has fallen.

The Seattle Seahawks have fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

Andre Curtis, the defensive passing game coordinator, will also be let go.

Next season, Carroll is clearly trying to improve his team’s defense.

