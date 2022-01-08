According to reports, the Panthers have made a decision on Matt Rhule for the 2022 season.

With the Carolina Panthers this season, Matt Rhule was supposed to take the next step.

He’s been stuck in neutral instead of improving their 5-11 record from the previous season.

Despite Rhule’s poor performance this season, the Panthers aren’t ready to fire him.

The Panthers plan to keep Rhule as their head coach for the 2022 season, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

Next week, he’ll start looking for a new offensive coordinator, according to reports.

Rhule will have a 10-22 overall record entering Week 18 of the 2021 season.

That’s not good enough for a coach who just signed a seven-year, $6.2 million contract.

