According to reports, the SEC’s defensive coordinator is “leaving” the program.

According to reports, the SEC’s defensive coordinator is “leaving” the team.

The Auburn Tigers, led by Bryan Harsin, are expected to make significant coaching changes in the near future.

Derek Mason, the defensive coordinator, is reportedly leaving the program, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Jeff Schmedding, the assistant head coach for the linebackers, is expected to take over the vacant DC position.

