According to reports, the Steelers are interviewing two candidates to replace longtime assistant coach Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers are reportedly interviewing two coaches to replace longtime assistant coach Mike Tomlin.

After longtime assistant Keith Butler announced his retirement after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a new defensive coordinator.

The organization is already hard at work, setting up interviews with potential candidates to fill the position.

The Steelers have reportedly requested interviews with two other defensive assistants around the league, according to multiple reports.

Pittsburgh has expressed interest in both Kris Richard, the defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints, and Patrick Graham, the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Over the last 24 hours, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero broke the news.

When the two assistants will be interviewed for the job is unknown.

The #Steelers have requested to interview #Saints DBs coach Kris Richard for their vacant defensive coordinator opening, source said. The former #Seahawks DC gets another chance after impressing in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022