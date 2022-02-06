According to reports, the Steelers are nearing a decision on their defensive coordinator.

The Steelers are reportedly close to finalizing the hiring of a defensive coordinator.

“Steelers expected to finalize deal with Teryl Austin today or Monday to make him their new defensive coordinator, replacing Keith Butler,” says Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac.

Steelers Reportedly Finalizing Defensive Coordinator Hire

Steelers expected to finalize deal with Teryl Austin today or Monday to make him their new defensive coordinator, replacing Keith Butler, per source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 6, 2022