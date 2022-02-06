According to reports, the Steelers are nearing a decision on their defensive coordinator.

The Steelers are reportedly close to finalizing the hiring of a defensive coordinator.
According to reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing a decision on their next defensive coordinator.
“Steelers expected to finalize deal with Teryl Austin today or Monday to make him their new defensive coordinator, replacing Keith Butler,” says Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac.
Steelers Reportedly Finalizing Defensive Coordinator Hire
Steelers Reportedly Finalizing Defensive Coordinator Hire
Steelers expected to finalize deal with Teryl Austin today or Monday to make him their new defensive coordinator, replacing Keith Butler, per source.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 6, 2022
The Steelers are expected to promote defensive backs coach Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator.
Austin had interviewed with the Giants for their DC job, but he will instead get promoted in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Eb6RZ2aLT3
— Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) February 6, 2022