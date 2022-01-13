According to reports, the Texans have only one top choice for the job.

According to reports, the Texans have only one top candidate for the job.

After just one season as the Houston Texans’ head coach, David Culley was fired on Thursday.

The franchise wanted to start the 2022 season on a new note, with a new leader at the helm on the field, after a year filled with drama and controversy.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have already identified a candidate to fill the newly created position.

Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, is one of those candidates.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins on Monday, after leading the team to the playoffs in 2020 and winning eight of his last nine games in 2021.

The 40-year-old was widely regarded as one of the best available options during this hiring cycle and is now expected to be the Texans’ top choice.

One major reason for Houston’s interest in Flores, according to insider Tom Pelissero, is his history with general manager Nick Caserio.

“Another thing that has changed for the Texans in recent weeks is that someone with a prior relationship with Nick Caserio has become available.

“Of course, that’s Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was fired on Monday,” Pelissero said on NFL Network Thursday.

“I expect the Texans to conduct a targeted search here.”

They’re going to move quickly, and Flores is certainly a name to consider.”

More from our breaking news segment on the firing of #Texans coach David Culley and one name to watch as a potential replacement: Brian Flores. @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/n0anCn0r3L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2022