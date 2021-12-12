According to reports, there are two candidates in the running to succeed Urban Meyer.

According to reports, there are two candidates vying to succeed Urban Meyer.

If Urban Meyer’s job in Jacksonville is a one-and-done deal, the Jaguars are reportedly looking to replace him with two internal candidates.

NFLcom published a damning report on Meyer’s performance as the Jaguars’ head coach this season on Saturday.

“Months of tension surrounding Jaguars coach Urban Meyer have boiled over in recent weeks, sources say, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer’s stay in Jacksonville could end after only one tumultuous season,” NFLcom reported on Saturday.

While it is unclear whether this will be Meyer’s final season in Jacksonville, two notable replacement candidates have been mentioned.

“Sources say Darrell Bevell, the Lions’ interim coach last year, and Charlie Strong are the top in-house candidates if the Jaguars fire Urban Meyer.

Meyer’s relationships with his staff and players are “totally shattered,” according to sources quoted by Aaron Wilson on Saturday.

There Are Reportedly 2 Candidates To Replace Urban Meyer

There Are Reportedly 2 Candidates To Replace Urban Meyer

Darrell Bevell, interim coach for Lions last year, in addition to Charlie Strong, are the prime in-house candidates if Jaguars move on from embattled coach Urban Meyer, per sources. Meyer’s relationships with staff and players are frayed beyond repair, sources say. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 11, 2021