According to reports, three NFL teams are preparing to hire new coaches.

This offseason, the National Football League should see yet another interesting coaching carousel.

Three NFL coaching staffs are preparing for major offseason changes, according to a CBS Sports report.

The Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings are all reportedly planning head coaching searches, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora.

“The Vikings, Broncos, and Bears have also had internal discussions about their head coaching situations, league sources said, and are preparing to conduct a search at the end of the season,” he reported on Sunday.

3 NFL Teams Are Reportedly Preparing For Coaching Searches

3 NFL Teams Are Reportedly Preparing For Coaching Searches

Head coaches under review in several spots https://t.co/8TV7gDJ4rz — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 2, 2022