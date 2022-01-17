According to reports, two candidates have emerged as front-runners for the Giants’ job.
The Giants’ wishlist for next season includes two head coaches.
According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, both Brian Flores and Brian Daboll are on the shortlist, regardless of who the next general manager is.
There Are Reportedly 2 Favorites For The Giants Job
There Are Reportedly 2 Favorites For The Giants Job
Brian Flores, Brian Daboll expected to be atop the Giants’ head coaching list, no matter who the next GM is … https://t.co/IymdAqPYhdpic.twitter.com/7q3UKxYxV8
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 17, 2022