According to Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo WASN’T one of Manchester United’s five world-class players.

According to Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo was not one of Manchester United’s five world-class players.

ROY KEANE has played alongside some of Manchester United’s biggest names, but only five of them are considered world-class, according to the Irishman.

And one of them was not Cristiano Ronaldo.

After United were held to a 1-1 draw by Arsenal in September 2019, Keane, now 50, made the stunning revelation.

The Irishman led United to seven Premier League titles during a period of unprecedented success for the club.

The question was posed by Jamie Carragher in the Sky Sports studio, and Keane’s response surprised viewers at home.

“We never gave ourselves the opportunity to talk about players being world class,” Keane said.

“But now that I think about it, you’d have to classify Giggsy [Ryan Giggs].”

“I always class world-class players as lads who have been doing it for nine, ten, eleven years – obviously Giggsy has done it for a lot longer – but consistency, to me, is the key to being a really good player.”

“We see players now who have had a good month and are patting themselves on the back,” says the coach.

“You have to be good for years and years, and Giggsy is an excellent example.”

After that, the former Republic of Ireland international called Mark Hughes a “brilliant striker,” before adding Paul Scholes and Eric Cantona to the list of world-class players.

But he saved the best for last, praising full-back Denis Irwin, an old friend, roommate, and fellow Irishman.

“My god, imagine if Denis Irwin was playing right now,” Keane exclaimed.

“He could play left-back, right-back, score goals, defend well, never got hurt, and was a great teammate.”

“To me, Denis would be world-class – and he’s a Corkman!”

The omission of Ronaldo, the first Man United player to win the Ballon d’Or since George Best in 1968, will come as a surprise to many.

He only worked with Keane for two years at United, so he may not have had enough time to impress the notoriously difficult-to-please club legend.