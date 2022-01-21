According to Saha, Van Nistelrooy made Cristiano Ronaldo cry at Man Utd over an ill-timed argument after his father’s death.

LOUIS SAHA has revealed that Ruud van Nistelrooy once made Cristiano Ronaldo cry over an argument shortly after his father’s death in 2005.

The former striker, who played alongside the pair at Old Trafford, claimed the two didn’t always agree because the Dutchman wanted to score every goal.

Van Nistelrooy’s hunger, according to Saha, was difficult for Sir Alex Ferguson’s younger players.

“Ruud had that kind of ego, he wanted all the passes,” he explained to FourFourTwo in 2019.

“And it was sometimes difficult for the manager to deal with in terms of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney’s development.”

“Did Ruud make Ronaldo cry? There were rumors because I believe they got into an argument right after Cristiano’s father died, so it wasn’t the right time.”

“I’m sure Ruud regrets some of his words, but things like that happen when two players have a lot of spirit.”

Ronaldo and Van Nistelrooy were briefly reunited at Real Madrid, but after only six months together, the ex-PSV forward was shipped off to Hamburg.

Van Nistelrooy was a key inspiration for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who was also moved to tears during an interview with Piers Morgan about his father.

Alastair Campbell, a friend of Sir Alex Ferguson’s, has also spoken of a spat between the two that ended with the ex-Aberdeen manager sending Van Nistelrooy home.

“The manager of United was unsure what would happen with Ruud van Nistelrooy,” he said.

“Extremely self-centered.

The final straw came when he announced to Cristiano Ronaldo that he had found a new father in [assistant coach]Carlos [Queiroz] – just days after Ronaldo’s alcoholic father died.

“When Carlos asked him to show respect, he replied that he didn’t respect anyone in the room.

He later apologized, but Ronaldo refused to accept it.

“When Alex found out later, he sent Van Nistelrooy home.

He was undecided about how he would deal with him.”