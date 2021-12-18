According to sensational reports, Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will retire this WEEK at the age of 33 due to heart problems.

According to sensational reports, Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero, 33, will retire this WEEK due to heart problems.

MANCHESTER CITY winger Sergio Aguero will retire from football on Wednesday, halfway through his first season with Barcelona, due to heart problems, according to a leading Catalan newspaper.

Last month, the struggling La Liga club was forced to deny reports that the Argentinean 33-year-old had decided to retire after Barcelona journalist and streamer Gerard Romero claimed Aguero was about to retire.

On Monday morning, respected daily newspaper El Periodico reported that the striker’s club had planned an official act for this Wednesday, at which Aguero would confirm his retirement from football.

He would be confirming his decision to retire because he was unable to play at the highest level due to a “cardiac injury,” according to the report.

The preparations had been “finalized,” according to El Periodico, and Aguero’s “farewell act” would take place the day after Barcelona’s Maradona Cup match against Boca Juniors in Saudi Arabia.

The friendly will be played in memory of Aguero’s father-in-law DiegoMaradona, who died of heart failure on November 25th of last year at the age of 60.

Dani Alves, a newly-signed Barcelona right-back, is expected to make his debut in the game in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Since he was taken to hospital clutching his chest and complaining of breathing problems and dizziness during a game against Alaves at the end of October, Aguero’s future has been a source of speculation.

The former Manchester City striker was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia after becoming the club’s record goalscorer during his decade with the Citizens.

Samir Nasri, a former City player, told Canal Plus in France last month that he received a message from a former teammate confirming his retirement.

“A lot of sadness,” the former France international added. “He’s a great guy and a great person.”

I’m sad because I don’t have a choice; I’m forced to do so.

“I know how much he loves the game, and I know how much it hurts him to have to leave it like this.

He’s someone I greatly admire.”

Gerard Romero claimed the striker was about to retire around the same time.

Rafa Yuste, Barcelona’s vice-president, denied the reports, saying Aguero would decide on his next move in the next three months.

“I deny these reports,” Yuste stated.

Aguero has three months to monitor the situation.”

Last week, the footballer and his girlfriend Sofia Calzetti flew to Dubai for a sunny break.

Before switching to a Bugatti, he took his partner for a spin in a limited-edition £1.35 million Ferrari Monza SP2, one of only 499 in the world.

On Sunday, the couple is believed to have returned to Barcelona.

El Periodico has announced that they will be visiting Dubai…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.