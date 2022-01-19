According to sensational reports, Luis Suarez has been linked with a shock Aston Villa transfer to play for Steven Gerrard.

According to sensational reports, Luis Suarez has been linked with a move to Aston Villa to play for Steven Gerrard.

According to sensational reports in Spain, LUIS SUAREZ has been linked with a shocking move to Aston Villa.

The 34-year-old Atletico Madrid striker, whose contract with the club expires in the summer, is said to have turned down a number of offers because he wants to reunite with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard.

Aston Villa, according to SunSport, have not yet made a bid for the Uruguayan.

Suarez, however, is reportedly open to a move to the Midlands, according to journalist Gerard Romero.

The South American striker scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool during his four-year stay at the club.

“I don’t think anyone ever looks forward to playing against Luis Suarez, he is a fantastic talent and a very dangerous player,” Gerrard said of Suarez in 2015.

“He’s an incredible teammate, and he’s probably the best player I’ve ever worked with.”

“Away from the pitch, he’s a nice guy with a family; we stay in touch and have supported each other throughout our careers.”

His only trophy with the Reds came in 2012, when he and Gerrard won the League Cup together.

In 2014, Suarez and Liverpool came incredibly close to winning the Premier League, but Manchester City ultimately triumphed.

In 2014, he joined Barcelona, where he went on to win four LaLiga titles as well as the Champions League.

In 2020, his six years at the Nou Camp came to an end, and he went on to win the Spanish league with Atletico Madrid, scoring 30 goals in 65 games for Diego Simeone’s side.

Suarez’s transfer to Villa comes just a week after his former Barcelona teammate Philippe Coutinho joined the club.

And the Brazilian made an immediate impact at Villa Park, scoring on his debut to help Gerrard’s side earn a deserved 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

In addition to Coutinho, Villa added Everton full-back Lucas Digne to their squad in January.

AFCON BETTING SPECIAL – GET £40 IN FREE BETS

They also signed back-up goalkeeper Robin Olsen on Tuesday, in an attempt to give Emiliano Martinez competition for the starting spot.

With seven wins from their first 20 games, Villa are currently 13th in the Premier League table.

On Saturday lunchtime, the Midlands outfit will travel to Everton, who are currently without a manager.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.