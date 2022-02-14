According to statistics, Arsenal was RIGHT to fire Emiliano Martinez because Aaron Ramsdale is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

ARSENAL’s decision to let Emiliano Martinez go and replace him with Aaron Ramsdale has proven to be correct.

Martinez left Arsenal after winning the Copa America with Argentina in the summer transfer window after learning that Bernd Leno would be the No. 1 goalkeeper at the Emirates.

After some outstanding performances with Sheffield United last season, the goalkeeper joined Aston Villa for £20 million, and the north Londoners spent £30 million on Ramsdale.

Arsenal was chastised for spending so much money on Martinez when they already had the 23-year-old shot-stopper.

However, after outshining Leno in goal, the England international quickly established himself as the team’s No. 1 goalkeeper.

Ramsdale is also proving to be a far more profitable investment, according to the statistics.

The Arsenal midfielder has made the most goal-saving saves in the Premier League.

Ramsdale has stopped 1.41 goals, which is the number of goals a goalie is expected to allow as a percentage of the total number of goals he allows.

Jose Sa of Wolves is in second place with 1.36, demonstrating the former Olympiacos ace’s breakout season in the Premier League.

The top five are Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, Manchester United’s David de Gea, and Liverpool’s Alisson.

Martinez is 16th in the league, having allowed 0.88 goals per game this season at Villa Park.

This season, Ramsdale has a total of 14 clean sheets in 24 appearances across all competitions.

