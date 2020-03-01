According to the authorities, the person in Washington State is the first to die from coronavirus in the United States

REUTERS

A middle-aged patient in Washington State was the first to die of the new 2019 coronavirus in the United States. This was announced by officials on Saturday when they announced further cases and declared a state of emergency there.

At least 69 people on American soil have confirmed cases of the novel 2019 coronavirus, which is believed to originate from a large seafood market in Wuhan, China, where it killed thousands before spreading to dozens of other countries spread all over the world with particularly severe outbreaks in Italy, South Korea and Iran. An American also died in China earlier this month, the then State Department said.

President Trump said in a press conference on Saturday that the person who died overnight in Washington State was a “medically risky patient in her late 50s”. Dr. However, Jeff Duchin, public health officer in Seattle and King County, later said that he was indeed a high-risk man in his fifties.

“It is a difficult question, but great progress has been made,” Trump said, stressing that the risk to the general population has remained low. “We’re doing really well,” he added, “in incredibly adverse circumstances … we’re prepared.”

“I want to assure this family that it is at the heart of every American,” said Vice President Mike Pence, who was named tsar of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force this week, despite a rigorous review of the public health record , Pence called Trump’s actions “unprecedented” in response to the outbreak.

Pence announced additional travel restrictions for Iran and certain regions in Italy and South Korea. Trump also said he was “very strongly” considering imposing restrictions on the US border with Mexico.

Pence added that the government had contracted 3M to provide an additional 30 million face masks in addition to the 40 million already available. “Let me be very clear: the average American doesn’t have to go out and buy a mask,” he said.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said there is currently “no evidence” that the deceased recently traveled to China or had contact with someone who did so. That is, this was the most recent case that experts call “community spread”, or cases of unknown origin.

Death occurred amidst a wave of falls in Washington overnight. Officials announced three new cases – in addition to one announced late Friday – including the first healthcare worker who tested positive in the U.S. and also discussed the first possible outbreak in a long-term care facility.

Duchin said the facility in question is Life Care in Kirkland, Washington. One patient was a woman in her seventies who was in serious condition. Another patient in the state is said to have been a healthcare worker in her forties who was not known to travel outside the United States. Duchin said the facility had 108 residents and 180 employees, and there were dozens of people in both groups who had symptoms and were diagnosed.

Italy shows how crazy coronavirus panic can get

“I would like to say that although there is some distribution in some communities, COVID-19 is not at the national level,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

Shortly after Duchin announced the Life Care outbreak, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that he had declared a state of emergency and instructed the authorities to use all resources necessary to prepare and respond to the outbreak. “This allows us to get the resources we need,” said Inslee. “This is a time to take sensible, proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of people living in Washington State.”

These Saturday updates bring the total number of cases identified in the US health care system to 22 and the total number in the United States, including those returned from Wuhan and the Diamond Princess cruise, to 69.

Secretary of Health Alex Azar said more cases are expected on American soil, but “every single death is a real tragedy for us.”

The reported diseases ranged from mild symptoms to severe respiratory problems and death, and may include symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms are believed to typically appear between two and 14 days after exposure. The authorities have been working to reassure Americans that the U.S. health care system can cope with an increase in the fatal disease that previously had a mortality rate of around two percent in confirmed cases worldwide.

For several hours on Friday afternoon, officials in California, Washington, and Oregon announced that residents with no known risk factors tested positive. In Washington, officials said a student who had only been on campus that morning had the virus. At that time, they said nothing about the patient who had since died. In Oregon, a school worker had tested positive and possibly exposed an immeasurable number of primary school staff and students.

Corona virus spreads in Oregon, California, Washington. How many are already infected?

A Washington, U.S. student fell ill with fever, body aches, and headaches on Monday and was seen in two clinics in Snohomish County. The teenager felt better on Friday morning and returned to Jackson High School – just to be notified shortly after they tested positive, the authorities said.

“The few students they had contact with were notified and stayed at home for 14 days, with symptoms monitored by the Snohomish Health District,” the school district said in a letter to the parents.

The Food and Drug Administration took new steps on Saturday to extend testing of the novel coronavirus 2019 in hospitals after complaints were made in laboratories that the previous requirements for developing internal tests were too high.

According to the policy announced by FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Saturday due to “critical public health needs” in this “dynamic and evolving situation”, laboratories can use their own tests after validation – but before the FDA does theirs Checked request for emergency approval.

In January, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an “emergency of public concern for public health,” and HHS Secretary Azar declared an emergency for the United States to help the country’s health system respond to the outbreak. Cases have been confirmed in Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas, California, Arizona and Washington State.

Several large companies have started to cancel conferences and travel plans in the US because they fear that an outbreak could have a cascading impact on the travel industry and the larger economy. The US stock market has had the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

The CDC has described its response to the virus as “aggressive” and “unprecedented” in various statements, although experts have criticized the agency’s ability to provide rapidly functioning diagnostic tests to identify the disease. Both a potential vaccine and drug treatment option are expected to be included in clinical trials in April and, if successful, will be launched on the public market within 12 to 18 months.

Trump identifies the real coronavirus victim: his presidency

In the meantime, the virus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China has infected more than 85,000 people in 40 countries worldwide.

The Italian Civil Protection Agency announced that a total of 1,128 cases occurred on Saturday. South Korea – the largest outbreak outside mainland China – confirmed more than 800 new cases overnight when Iran jumped 205 cases and France banned public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to slow the spread of its 73 cases on Saturday. Ecuador and Qatar also confirmed their first cases of the virus on Saturday.

Kim Jong Un held a high-level meeting in North Korea, ordering extensive efforts to combat the virus and “serious consequences” if it “found its way into our country”.

