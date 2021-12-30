According to the latest reports, Lukaku wants to RETURN to Inter, Chelsea is interested in Theo Hernandez, and Real Madrid is interested in BOTH Mbappe and Haaland.

The latest news indicates that Lukaku wants to RETURN to Inter, Chelsea is interested in Theo Hernandez, and Real Madrid is interested in BOTH Mbappe and Haaland.

In an interview, ROMELU LUKAKU expressed his desire to return to Inter Milan, admitting he was dissatisfied with his role at Chelsea in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Blues are said to be interested in signing AC Milan fullback Theo Hernandez.

The Blues are looking for full-back options with Ben Chilwell out for the remainder of the season, but will have to pay around £50 million to get their man.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are expected to join Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are expected to sign the PSG star on a free transfer at the end of the season, while Haaland is also expected to join due to a’special relationship’ with Dortmund.

Newcastle are also interested in signing big names Lucas Digne and Samuel Umtiti in January.

The transfer window opens on January 1 and closes at 11:59 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

SHAQ TAKE

Only months after signing Xherdan Shaqiri, Lyon are reportedly willing to let him go.

The former Liverpool midfielder has only made 13 appearances for the French side so far, but L’Equipe reports that they are willing to let him leave already.

Lyon’s £75k-per-week salary is proving to be too much for the club, which is currently in financial trouble.

Keeping the 30-year-old may be a risky proposition.

Lyon is currently in 13th place in Ligue 1 with 24 points after 18 games.

Shaqiri joined the club in August for £9.5 million after three years at Liverpool, where he won the Premier League and the Champions League.

He was Lyon’s only paid summer signing, and he arrived to much fanfare from the fans.

TRAIL OF RETURN

Christian Eriksen is said to be training with FC Chiasso, a Swiss third-tier club, as he looks for a new club.

Since his cardiac arrest on the pitch for Denmark at Euro 2020, the ex-Tottenham star, 29, has not played.

Because footballers with an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) are banned from playing in Italy, his contract at Inter Milan was terminated this month.

The device monitors his heart rate and, if necessary, delivers shocks to his heart.

Martin Schoots, Eriksen’s agent, has already confirmed that some teams are interested in signing the playmaker.

