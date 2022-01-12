According to the mayor, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe has received a death threat after a mural in Bondy’s hometown was defaced by ‘cowardly’ thugs.

Over the giant painting of the Paris Saint-Germain star, vandals scrawled the message “Mbappe, you’re dead.”

Graffiti has also targeted politician Sylvine Thomassin, who is running for mayor in a town on the outskirts of Paris.

Critics have chastised her for attending campaign events with Mbappe in the past.

Thomassin served as mayor of Bondy for nine years before being defeated in the local elections in May 2020.

“The attacks against me are already intolerable and affect me every day as a woman, mother, and politician,” she wrote in a Facebook statement.

“However, it’s intolerable when you threaten to murder someone who has nothing to do with politics but is close to me.”

“These methods are a new attack on democracy and demonstrate the nauseating climate maintained by my opponents for months, in addition to being cowardly and mediocre.

“This fresco was a magnificent symbol, a call to believe in your dreams and to fight for them at all costs.”

Today, this message of hope has also been tainted.

“I requested that my lawyer accompany me to court.

I see that I am the only one in this campaign who is subjected to such treatment, so I will refrain from further comment.

“We should despise these people even more.”

I spoke with (Mbappe’s mother) Fayza, and she agrees.”

Mbappe is expected to leave France this year, possibly as early as this month, with Real Madrid gaining confidence in their ability to sign the World Cup winner.

