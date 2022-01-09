According to the Premier League, 97% of players who come through top academies never play a minute of first-team football.

According to the Premier League, 97% of players who graduate from top academies never play in the top flight.

According to the findings, 70% of those who apply for a professional contract with a Premier League or English Football League club are turned down.

Official statistics reveal that 97% of former elite academy players between the ages of 21 and 26 have yet to play in the Premier League.

The Premier League has released figures to i that reveal the harsh reality for Premier League hopefuls who join clubs as young as eight years old and can spend more than a decade devoted to a team before being released.

The study included 4,109 players who were registered at Category One academies and were born between September 1, 1995, and August 31, 2000.

The top-tier academies in the Premier League, including the Big Six of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United, as well as several clubs in the Championship, are granted Category One status.

Seventy percent of the 4,109 former academy footballers did not receive a professional contract with a Premier League or English Football League club.

Only one in ten has gone on to play more than 20 league games in England’s top four divisions.

I’ve spent the last year documenting the negative impact that the treatment of teenage players has had on the mental health of the thousands of players who have been released from academies.

Players have talked about suicidal thoughts and attempts, as well as depression and anxiety, some of which they are still dealing with today.

Former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten committed suicide in 2020 after being released by the club, and an inquest last November heard that Wisten did not believe he was given the “right support” after leaving the Premier League club.

According to the new data, fewer than half of those born between 1995 and 2000 received a scholarship deal with a Premier League or EFL club, which are typically awarded at the age of 16 when a player leaves school to train and play full-time.

Max Noble, a former Fulham academy footballer who first told me about his experiences at the west London academy, called and is campaigning for a suitable aftercare system to.

