According to Tommy Fury’s brother Tyson, Tommy Fury could fight Jake Paul with “broken ribs and a left hand” and STILL beat the YouTuber.

TYSON FURY claimed that his brother Tommy could fight Jake Paul while suffering from broken ribs and a busted left hand and still win.

For the December 18 fight in Florida, WBC champion Fury is coaching and will corner Tommy.

For a virtual press conference to promote the fight, the two were joined by their fathers, John and Paul.

Following that, Fury dismissed claims that the YouTuber would be Tommy’s toughest opponent.

“Tommy could have his worst night ever and still beat Jake Paul,” he told Queensberry Promotions.

“He could beat him with broken ribs, a broken left hand, two left feet, his clothes on back to front, and a flue.”

“That is how confident I am in his ability to defeat Jake Paul.”

Tommy signed a two-bout deal with Showtime and fought and defeated Paul’s sparring partner Anthony Taylor in August.

It went the full four rounds and was comfortable enough for the 22-year-old Brit, but there was no real conviction in the performance.

Later that night, Paul, 24, defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39, to set up a celebrity grudge match with Fury.

The social media sensation has continued to mock his opponent’s performance, but heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury claims it’s all part of the master plan.

“Tommy made himself look bad on purpose so he could get this fight,” he explained.

Paul defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37, in his first three fights.

However, his victory over Woodley was his biggest to date, and Fury improved to 7-0 by defeating Taylor, 32.

