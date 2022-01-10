According to Tuanzebe’s agent, Man United has “no policy to improve youngsters” and is “confusing in player management.”

According to Tuanzebe’s agent, Manchester United has “no policy to improve youngsters” and is “confusing in player management.”

Following his client’s loan move to Napoli, AXEL TUANZEBE’S agent has slammed Manchester United.

Fabrizio Ferrari slammed the Red Devils’ hierarchy, citing “confusing player management” and a lack of “policy to improve youngsters.”

Tuanzebe, 24, has been with United since he was eight years old, when he joined as a youth player.

The defender made his first-team debut in 2017, almost five years ago, and has been loaned out several times since then.

Tuanzebe began to look the part on his rare appearances in the United first-team after loan spells at Aston Villa in 2017-18 and 2018-19, famously keeping Kylian Mbappe quiet in a shock 2-1 win away at Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite United’s shaky defense, the one-cap former England Under-21 international was loaned out to Aston Villa in the summer before being moved on again last week, this time to Napoli.

And Ferrari’s agent has now taken aim at the Old Trafford board of directors for their decisions.

“I believe Manchester United has made specific decisions for their young players’ development,” Ferrari told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“I’m not sure if they have a policy in place to improve their training.”

“They are perplexing in their management of contract players.”

“Tuanzebe is back to these management changes.”

Tuanzebe, Ferrari continued, was not a panic signing for Napoli, but rather was hand-picked because his skill set matched Luciano Spalletti’s vision perfectly.

“Tuanzebe was chosen, he’s not a fallback,” Ferrari added of the deal that brought the defender to Italy.

“They wanted a structured defender with good leg speed, and Axel fit the bill perfectly.”

“He still needs to express himself fully, but he’s a powerful player who can be very useful to Napoli.”

“Axel did not come here to work for four months, but to show people his level of football and his personality…

“After that, it will be up to Napoli to find a financial solution to bring Tuanzebe to the club outright.”

“He was ecstatic, and we talked about the differences between English and Italian football for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Dimitri Tuanzebe, Tuanzebe’s brother, has claimed that the United star left Aston Villa because Manchester United’s rivalry with Steven Gerrard’s former club Liverpool ‘came to life.’

