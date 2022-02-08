According to Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, Anthony Joshua will NOT fight Oleksandr Usyk because he “doesn’t fancy it.”

When AJ lost the heavyweight world titles to a Ukrainian in September, he was completely outclassed.

Despite this, he almost immediately activated his rematch clause and has turned down a lucrative offer to stand-by and let Usyk fight WBC champion Tyson Fury to unify the division.

However, four months after suffering his second career defeat, Joshua and his opponent have yet to set a date for the rematch.

The Gypsy King wanted a warm-up fight first, according to Fury’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury’s co-promoter Warren, on the other hand, has retaliated by claiming that Joshua will not fight again.

“He [Hearn] keeps talking about Tyson not fighting Usyk, I don’t think Joshua will,” the Queensberry boss said on talkSPORT.

That is my point of view.

“I don’t think he’s interested in a rematch right now.”

“Hearn has a lot on his plate right now, he’s got that fight to deal with, and why does he keep harping on about what we’re doing for?”

“Our fight will air on BT Box Office, and it will be a fantastic show to watch.”

“After that, they can go watch all of Eddie [Hearn’s] shows on his app.”

Since then, Fury has shifted his focus to defending his title against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

After beating out Hearn’s £24 million purse bid, Warren will stage the fight.

“If he [Hearn] had his way, he’d be involved in everything,” he continued.

He’d also take your job.

“What he had going for him was that he had the highest ever purse bid, and he held the record for the highest ever purse bid… for ten seconds.”

“He should be overjoyed and move on.”

He talks about the fight more than I do, and I’m the one who throws in the winning line.”