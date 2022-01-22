According to Wayne Rooney, Chelsea has signed Derby left-back Dylan Williams in a dream move for the 18-year-old.

According to Wayne Rooney, Chelsea has signed Derby left-back Dylan Williams, who is 18 years old.

Derby County left-back Dylan Williams is set to join Chelsea in a dream move for the young Ram.

The Stamford Bridge club is finalizing a fee with the crisis club’s administrators, which will see Williams move for an initial sum plus additional costs.

Williams, 18, has appeared eight times for Derby’s first team this season but has yet to sign a professional contract due to their time in administration.

Derby faced losing Williams at the end of the season, which would have meant waiting a long time for the compensation to be settled by a tribunal.

Rooney has also spoken to Williams about the move, and both parties have agreed that it is best for him to leave now.

“We’ve agreed a fee with a Premier League club for Dylan Williams – I couldn’t stand in the way of his opportunity,” the Rams manager said of the move.

This month, Derby has received offers for midfielder Louis Sibley.

However, the club’s administrators have blocked his departure, claiming that they want to keep the current playing roster.

AFCON BETTING SPECIAL – GET £40 IN FREE BETS

And, despite the fact that Derby is currently subject to a transfer embargo, that could be about to change.

Carlisle Capital has made an offer to purchase the club that is equal to the administrator’s asking price.

Williams could be Chelsea’s first January signing, though the Blues are also reportedly interested in Mathijs de Ligt.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.