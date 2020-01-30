Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt hits out at Premier League leaders Liverpool

Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt has hit out at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp revealed he will play youngsters in their fourth-round FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Reds boss Klopp confirmed he and his Liverpool first-team squad will not face Shrewsbury in the tie at Anfield to ensure they have a winter break following the 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Liverpool Under-23s boss Neil Critchley will take charge of young Reds side with the replay due to take place during the top-flight’s scheduled two-week hiatus.

Accrington Stanley owner Holt has criticised Liverpool and has called for the Football Association and English Football League to act.

‘This is a battle @FA must win or their flagship competition is totally undermined,’ he said on Twitter.

‘This is a battle @EPL must win, or they should shut up shop.

‘@LFC need censuring and fining heavily. It’s not their football. It’s ours.

‘This path we’re on, forever losing out to @premierleague greed has to stop.

‘It might have to be government or supporters that have to fight for our game in the end. In the absence of strong @FA or @EFL there may be no other option.

‘We have stadia sales, clubs suing each other, non payment of wages, clubs going out of business after being kicked out…. Just how much more evidence is needed for @FA and @EFL to see it’s gone too far? FOOTBALL IS IN DISTRESS.

‘Act for our pyramid or leave.’

Critchley took charge of the kids who played in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Aston Villa in December while the first team were away at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

‘We got a letter in April from the Premier League that we should respect the winter break for the players,’ Klopp said after his side let a two-goal lead slip at Shrewsbury.

‘It’s not allowed to organise international friendlies or competitive games. And we respect that.

‘I told the boys weeks ago they will have a winter break. You cannot promise everybody time off and then at the end take that away, I cannot work like this. So that is our solution.

‘We will not be there, it will be the kids that play that game. I know that’s not very popular but that’s the way I see it.’